The Briggsmore Theater now just a memory from a time long, long ago ...

Modesto has had a long history of movie theaters like The Strand, State and Vintage. Many of those theaters are gone and now live on only in memories of those who attended them. One of those was the Briggsmore Theater, located on the corner of McHenry and Briggsmore. Over its 30-year run, the theater brought many classics to Modesto, but competition and ownership changes eventually resulted in its closure in the late 1990s.
Opening on April 26, 1967, as a single-screen theater, the Briggsmore’s first film was “The Sound of Music.” The movie was, for the time, one of the top-all time earners at the box-office.
The theater had a seating capacity of 524, and in the lobby was an 11-foot-tall, three-tier crystal and brass chandelier. Drivers on McHenry Avenue could see the latest films at the theater via the large marquee that stood at the edge of the parking lot.
The first projectionist at the theater was local movie theater veteran Joe Savage, who lit up all the screens both indoors and outdoors in Modesto up to the 1970s, and had a reputation for being a strict disciplinarian on the job.
Through the 1970s, the theater was the place to see the big films. The Briggsmore was where “Star Wars” played in Modesto and projectionist Savage happily recalled the long lines.
“I never saw people line up for a movie like they did for that one,” he said in The Modesto Bee on April 24, 1994.
Not all the films, however, were a success. Former Bee film critic Fred Herman remembered seeing Akira Kurosawa’s “Dersu Uzala” virtually alone in the big hall of the Briggsmore and was awed by the power displayed. (Modesto Bee, March 30, 1989)
Along with the big-ticket films, it also was the first theater in Modesto to show 70-millimeter films in town and showed films in the short-lived Sensaround system that enhanced the theater’s sound system for movies like “Earthquake” and “Midway.” During one of the first showings of “Earthquake,” the sound system was so convincing that shoppers at the neighboring Safeway thought they were in the middle of a real earthquake.
With the arrival of the multiplex theater Festival Cinemas in the early 1980s, the Briggsmore bought its neighbor Safeway and expanded from one screen to seven.
In spite of that, many of the big films like “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Return of the Jedi” were now passing the Briggsmore for the Festival theaters. Further improvements like the introduction of the THX Sound System couldn’t stop the slide the theater was undergoing. After changing hands several times, the Briggsmore was reduced to a second-run theater. The theater’s property was bought by Safeway supermarket and on Sept. 9, 1999, the theater closed for good.
For its time, the Briggsmore was a technically advanced theater that bought many classics from “The Godfather” to “Star Wars” to Modesto, but tough competition and ownership issues resulted in its closure. But for many Modesto movie goers, the Briggsmore Theater is still fondly remembered.
McAndrews is a docent at the Great Valley Museum and a community columnist. Send comments or questions to columns@modbee.com.
Comments