Witnesses help child from Riverbank car crash, but it was too late for the driver

A 9-year-old boy was rescued by passersby who stopped at a fiery car crash Saturday evening on Highway 108 in Riverbank, according to the California Highway Patrol, but the driver of the car died at the scene.
Witnesses driving by who “happened to have a fire extinguisher” in their car stopped and put out the fire, CHP officer Michael Azevedo said. Witnesses also helped the boy out of the car; he did not appear to have any injuries, Azevedo said. The male driver was killed in the impact.
The 9-year-old was riding in the right rear seat and was wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred about 6 p.m., Azevedo said. He stood by at the scene with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies until he could be transported to Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale as a precaution, he added.
Azevedo said the car was traveling eastbound on 108 when, for unknown reasons, it went off the roadway, and crashed into a large tree on the shoulder of 108 at Mesa Drive. The car came to rest facing westbound at the side of the roadway.
The solo vehicle crash also damaged an electrical wire at the corner of Highway 108 and Mesa Drive, and a crew from Pacific Gas & Electric was on scene to repair it.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 108 was closed between Claus Road and Mesa Drive as the CHP investigated the scene.
