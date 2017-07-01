It’s safe to go into the water at Woodward Reservoir, despite what you may have read

Officials at Woodward Reservoir want you to know the water there is safe to swim in, despite what some may have read on Facebook last week.
A regional police department on June 25 posted a three-year-old news story to its Facebook page about swimmers at Woodward Reservoir being sickened by bacteria. The 2014 Modesto Bee story detailed people who became sick with severe intestinal illness and claimed they were not properly warned about high bacteria content in the water at the recreation area near Oakdale.
But that was yesterday’s newspapers. Woodward sought to dispel any confusion on its own Facebook page on Friday with the headline “Woodward Reservoir’s water is perfectly safe for water recreation.”
“There is naturally occurring bacteria in all lakes and streams, which allows fish and other wildlife to live in and around the water. Bacteria is a very important part of the ecosystem. Our bacteria levels at Woodward and Modesto Reservoirs are well within the safe levels outlined by environmental regulations,” the Facebook post continued. “As with any other lake, stream, or even swimming pool, however, it is not safe or recommended to drink the water. Please come to the reservoir with your own ample supply of filtered water to stay hydrated throughout the day.”
Friday’s Facebook post came as people were preparing for a pre-holiday weekend to celebrate Tuesday’s Independence Day, including the annual fireworks show at Woodward Reservoir on Saturday night. We have more on regional fireworks and Independence Day celebrations here.
