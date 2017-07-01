News

July 01, 2017 5:09 AM

Vermont seeks application for 5th marijuana dispensary

The Associated Press
WATERBURY, Vt.

Vermont is seeking to add a fifth medical marijuana dispensary.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety said Friday that it is now accepting applications.

There are now four licensed marijuana dispensaries in Brandon, Brattleboro, Burlington and Montpelier that dispense the drug to people suffering from debilitating illnesses.

Applications for a fifth dispensary registration certificate are due by July 28 at 4:30 p.m. They must include a $2,500 nonrefundable application fee.

More information about applying is available online on the Vermont Marijuana Registry webpage.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
Modesto veteran honored at Nuts game, then is surprised by a familiar face in a baseball uniform 1:22

Modesto veteran honored at Nuts game, then is surprised by a familiar face in a baseball uniform
Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex 1:58

Multiple residents displaced after passerby alerts them to structure fire at Winton apartment complex

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos