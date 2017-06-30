Woman dies after crash on Hatch Road in Ceres

The Ceres Police Department is investigating a crash on Hatch Road that left one woman dead on Thursday night.
At around 7:55 p.m., two vehicles, a 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup and a 2006 Chevy Cobalt, collided as the Colbalt was turning into the Home Depot parking lot, police said in a news release.
The Nissan was heading westbound on Hatch Road; the Chevy was heading eastbound and preparing to make a northbound turn into parking lot, police said.
The front end of the Nissan collided with the right passenger side of the Chevy, causing the Nissan to come to rest upside down in the roadway on Hatch. The Chevy came to rest inside a planter area in the property of a nearby Burger King.
Both vehicles sustained major damage.
A woman who was the front passenger in the Chevy Colbalt sustained fatal injuries in the collision, police said. The identity of the victim is pending notification of family.
The driver of the Chevy, identified as Bertha Aguilar, 49, of Modesto, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Juan Castellanos-Alvarez, 28, of Modesto.
Castellanos-Alvarez suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital and released.
There was no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, police said.
All parties were cooperative with investigators.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding this collision is asked to call Officer Jerry Kessler at 209-538-5620.
