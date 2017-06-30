Here’s why sprinklers are on at Turlock parks when residents aren’t allowed to water

While residents in Turlock are being told to keep their sprinklers off on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, they can expect to see water running on those days at the city’s parks and schools.
That’s because officials are trying to ease water pressure issues in the city after a number of wells had to be taken offline due to high arsenic and nitrate levels. Residents are allowed to water either Tuesdays and Saturdays or Wednesdays and Sundays, depending on their addresses.
While water still can only flow two days a week as well at parks, schools and other large city landscape areas, it will be turned on during the three residential no-water days to keep from taxing the water pressure.
While drought restrictions have eased in many communities across the state, Turlock remains in water conservation mode, according to a press release from the city, “facing a difficult time in keeping up with the water demand.” Staff is working to augment the water supply and make adjustments to help deal with the low pressure.
Work is set to begin in August on three wells now offline with expectations for them to be up and running “sometime during fall,” according to the release.
Gov. Jerry Brown in April declared an end to the state’s historic drought that brought California its driest four-year period on record. In May, Modesto residents – who had been under a one-day restriction during parts of last year – were told they could water their lawns three times a week for the first time in two years.
Turlock uses recycled water or non-drinkable well water to irrigate many of its sports fields, parks and open spaces, which has kept facilities green without depleting its drinking water supply, the release said.
And while residents shouldn’t be surprised to see water on during residential off-water days at a city landscape area or school, they are asked to call the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities department if they notice broken sprinklers or other problems, 209-668-5594.
Comments