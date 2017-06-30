How did dog end up in Roseville park with head “bashed in?”

Authorities want to know how a small brown dog wound up last week in a Roseville park with a gruesome head injury.

The dog, named Korbin by the Placer SPCA, likely was intentionally abused, authorities said, and police and the nonprofit agency are looking for clues about who might have been responsible. Korbin survived his trauma but will have a long recovery that will include skin graft surgeries, officials said.

“We see wounds like this when an animal is hit by a car, but this dog suffered no other injuries,” said the SPCA’s Leilani Fratis. “Just a significant blow to the head, so it’s certainly suspicious.”

A citizen found Korbin on the evening of June 22 in Mark White Park on Sixth Street in Roseville, said Fratis. “He was in shock and bleeding profusely,” she said. Police took him to a veterinary clinic for emergency treatment before he was transferred to the SPCA.

The dog is about 25 pounds and “is about as mixed breed as they come,” Fratis said. “He’s just a little brown dog. He’s about as nice as he can be, given his circumstances.”

Anyone who has information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-7867, go to www.roseville.ca.us/police, or text the word Roseville to 274637.

Donations for the cost of Korbin’s care may be made to the Placer SPCA’s Guardian Angel Fund at www.placerspca.org/donate, by phone at (916)782-7722 ext. 102, or by mail at 150 Corporation Road, Roseville, 95678.