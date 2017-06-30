Water below, fire in the sky – looks to be a bang-up weekend at Don Pedro

With Bonds Flat Road now open, plenty of water for recreation, and fireworks returning after a three-year absence, Don Pedro Reservoir is sure to be a popular destination this holiday weekend.

The state Department of Water Resources reported this week that Don Pedro is at 97 percent capacity, and 122 percent of its historical average. The reservoir is full when the water level reaches 829 feet above mean sea level. As of Friday morning, it was at 826.4 feet, according to Turlock Irrigation District, which manages reservoir operations.

“We anticipate it to slowly fill and reach 829 feet elevation sometime in very early July,” TID spokesman Calvin Curtin said in an email.

TID reported this week that Tuolumne River releases have decreased from Don Pedro Reservoir, compared to previous releases made this summer. “These spring and summer releases are warranted to accommodate water inflow to the reservoir, primarily due to snowmelt,” it said.

Friday morning, releases had the Tuolumne River flowing at 6,260 cubic feet per second in Modesto. That flow rate maintains the river within its historic channel and brings its elevation to just below 50 feet as measured at the Ninth Street bridge, TID said. As recently as Tuesday, the level was a bit above 52 feet.

There currently are no plans to open the spillway again this year, as it did in February after heavy rain and snow, to accommodate upstream runoff.

Prior to opening a spillway gate, a stretch of Bonds Flat Road was deconstructed to minimize debris flow. TID rebuilt the road and turned over to Tuolumne County in time for the holiday weekend. Note, though, that the road will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. Sunday through midnight for traffic control related to the fireworks show.

The “Fireworks on the Water” spectacular is Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per vehicle. For more information on reservoir recreation and camping, call 209-852-2396 or visit www.donpedrolake.com.