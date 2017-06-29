Black students shushed at school library while whites were ignored, lawsuit says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Macklemore films with granny in Modesto Pause 2:55 Black Students Shushed At School Library While Whites Ignored-Lawsuit Says 0:31 Watch as gas pours out from ruptured pipe in Modesto 2:27 Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 3:28 Here's what expansive work at Oroville Dam spillway looks like now 0:23 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 1:01 Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 0:15 Here's how it will heat up heading into the weekend Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Debra Berry, a former Modesto Junior College student, filed an action in Fresno's federal court stating that black students were harassed because of their race in the school library. She speaks about the lawsuit to Modesto Bee reporter Garth Stapley on Monday (06-26-17). Video By: Joan Barnett Lee and Garth Stapley Joan Barnett Lee & Garth Stapley jlee@modbee.com

