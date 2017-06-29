Search under way for 81-year-old woman last seen at Camp Mather in Groveland

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding an 81-year-old woman reported missing late Thursday morning.
Loretta Anderson, who is in the early stages of dementia, was with her daughter at Camp Mather, 35259 Mather Road in Groveland. She was headed to a water aerobics session but never arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
No photograph was immediately available, but Anderson is described as being 5-foot-4, 165 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes, She was wearing a white T-shirt and bathing suit.
Anyone who sees a woman matching the description is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815.
When a photograph is available, it will be posted on the office’s Facebook page.
