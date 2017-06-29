aalfaro@modbee.com
June 29, 2017 12:51 PM

Woman killed in inner tube accident identified as Sonora resident

By Erin Tracy

The woman who died Tuesday when she fell from an inner tube into the Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry was identified as a 22-year-old Sonora woman.

Rachel Terrazas was with a group of friends traveling down the river in inner tubes that were tied together with rope Wednesday afternoon. About three-quarters of a mile from the covered bridge in Knights Ferry, the rope got caught on a tree in the river, causing two of the inner tubes to swing around the other side and hit each other.

Terrazas and others were knocked off the raft but Terrazas became caught up in the ropes and was pushed under water by the current.

Her friends eventually managed to get her above water and to the shore where they started CPR, which was continued by rescuers. Terrazas was taken by ambulance to Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the group was wearing life jackets.

