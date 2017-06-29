Another gas line is broken – this time Modesto, after 3 the day before in Turlock

Traffic was being detoured Thursday morning because of a ruptured natural gas line on Rumble Road in front of Sherwood Elementary School, but neighbors did not have to evacuate.
Natural gas rises, and a strong breeze was quickly dissipating the the vapors, said Modesto Fire Department Capt. Michael Perea. The report of the rupture was made about 8:30 a.m., he said, and early in the 10 o’clock hour, Pacific Gas & Electric was working to determine what exactly was broken.
PG&E told him two lines – one 2-inch, one 6-inch – run beneath the road, and it suspected the larger line was ruptured. The break occurred when a crew from Atwater-based Rolfe Construction hit the line while digging to replace a sewer line along Claremont Avenue, extending into Rumble, Perea said. Firefighters said the Rolfe crew reported that the sewer line was not marked.
If the 2-inch line broke, repairs could take as little as a few hours, Perea was told. If the break turns out to be in the 6-inch line, the work could take much longer. Typically, crews dig into the pavement in two spots, each several feet in opposite directions down the line from the rupture, the captain said. They cut the metal pipe and create a detour around the break, he said.
Residences in the area were being monitored for natural gas buildup, Perea said. If levels reached 2 percent or higher, residents would be evacuated, he said, but so far, only trace amounts had been detected.
The leak came on the heels of three others in Turlock on Wednesday. Within two hours that morning, Turlock firefighters abd PG&E responded to three leaks within two hours – all resulting from construction crews hitting lines.
The first leak was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Hotel Drive, where new restaurants and businesses are being built. Businesses in the area were evacuated.
About an hour later, firefighters responded to a gas leak at a home in the 4000 block of Medeiros Road, less than two miles to the north.
Shortly after noon, the third leak was reported when a backhoe hit a gas pipe on North Palm Street, about three miles south east of the original leak.
We’ll have more information on Thursday morning’s rupture as it’s available.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
