Another gas line is broken – this time Modesto, after 3 the day before in Turlock

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:31 Watch as gas pours out from ruptured pipe in Modesto Pause 2:27 Thieves' triple fail at stealing ATM caught on video 1:20 Sinkhole swallows up car in downtown St. Louis 3:28 Here's what expansive work at Oroville Dam spillway looks like now 0:23 Watch fire crews fighting wild fire near Mariposa 1:01 Man dives over counter, takes swing at fast-food worker 2:48 Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 0:15 Here's how it will heat up heading into the weekend 1:59 Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry 0:50 Cannabis-infused weddings coming to the Central Coast Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rumble Road and Claremont Avenue were closed on Thursday morning, June 29, 2018, after a contstruction crew hit a gas pipe while digging to replace a sewer line. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

Rumble Road and Claremont Avenue were closed on Thursday morning, June 29, 2018, after a contstruction crew hit a gas pipe while digging to replace a sewer line. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com