Smoking while filling a lighter, man is badly burned over half his body

A Modesto man was airlifted to the UC Davis Regional Burn Center in Sacramento late Wednesday after catching fire while filling a butane lighter.
The man was smoking while doing so, “not really thinking that the vapors starting to gather around him would ignite,” said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson. The man,who’s name was not available, suffered second- and third-degree burns over 50 percent of his body, Anderson reported.
The report of a man on fire in the backyard of a home on the 3200 block of Carver Road – about midway between Standiford Avenue and Rumble Road – was made about 10 p.m. The victim no longer was on fire when crews arrived, Anderson said. “It basically went out almost as quickly as it started – flash, boom and done. He was able to walk out from the back yard to the waiting ambulance.”
Firefighters assisted AMR in treating the patient and getting him to Memorial Medical Center, where a helicopter flew him to the burn center. “He was in a lot of pain and definitely time was of the essensc to get him up there,” Anderson said.
“Everything on his person was involved” in flames, he said, but burns appeared to be primarily to his upper body.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
