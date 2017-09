U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Jay Silveria told a crowd of about 5,500 people on September 28 that anyone who was unable to treat people of different races or genders with dignity and respect needed to “get out.” Silveria said that he was responding to racial slurs that were written on message boards by people from the academy’s preparatory school. The Gazette reported that five black students found the words “Go Home” followed by an epithet written on message boards outside their rooms on the morning of September 26.