Holliday joins Castro, Hicks on Yanks' DL; Austin next?

FILE- This June 6, 2017 file photo shows New York Yankees' Matt Holliday celebrating with teammates after scoring during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in New York. Holliday joined Starlin Castro, Aaron Hicks and Greg Bird on the disabled list of the slumping New York Yankees due to a viral infection. Manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday, June 28, 2017 that Holliday returned to New York for more tests. Girardi said doctors ruled out mononucleosis. Frank Franklin II, file AP Photo