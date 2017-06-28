More Videos

  Traffic snarled near Sacramento International Airport after big rig flips

    Traffic around Sacramento International Airport is backed up on southbound Interstate 5 after a big rig flipped over.

News

Crashed big rig cleared after blocking morning traffic near Sacramento International Airport

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

June 28, 2017 8:33 AM

A big rig hauling concrete panels flipped on its side Wednesday morning near Sacramento International Airport.

Traffic around the airport was backed up on southbound Interstate 5 after the big rig flipped over. The California Highway Patrol said that heavy panels shifted on the rig’s trailer about 7:45 a.m. as the driver made the transition from the Airport Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-5.

The trailer overturned, spilling the load onto the highway and scattering broken concrete. The truck driver was walking and appeared to be shaken after the crash, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic incident website.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

