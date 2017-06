Dramatic helmet cam video shows Sacramento firefighter battling house fire

The nozzle firefighter from Engine 56 had his hands full on a house fire in South Sacramento in this dramatic helmet cam video posted Tuesday. The firefighter's helmet cam shows him making entry into a burning home last week (June 22, 2017) where an exterior fire had spread to the inside. He fights flames in several rooms before going back outside to extinguish the exterior fire. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.