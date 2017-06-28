Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking

Devonte Shipman was threatened with jail and issued a fine over alleged jaywalking following a June 20 incident in Jacksonville, Florida. Shipman recorded his interaction with an officer, named in reports as JS Bolen, in which Bolen threatens Shipman with jail if he won’t go wait by the officer’s car. Shipman was issued with a $62.50 fine for failing to obey a pedestrian control sign. Bolen also said he would fine Shipman for failing to carry identification.
Vonte Shipman/Facebook via Storyful
Son Recalls Hit-and-Run That Killed His Father

Local

Son Recalls Hit-and-Run That Killed His Father

Carlos Rodriguez remembers the Sunday night crash that killed his father Ireneo Rodriguez along Highway 99 in Manteca. The father was trying to help his son fix his stalled van when the crash occurred. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee and Rosalio Ahumada. Still Photos By: Carlos Rodriguez

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

News

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

These landmarks tower over their cities to achieve iconic status. A new proposal calls for a grand monument, yet to be designed, for Old Sacramento that could match the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis or the Space Needle in Seattle.

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

Local

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

Victims' family attends arraignment for Modesto man accused of killing wife and her two sons Monday afternoon (06-26-17) in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee

105-year-old sequoia moved, history stays

News

105-year-old sequoia moved, history stays

With St. Luke's Boise Medical Center expanding, a huge sequoia that sat outside for 105 years was transplanted to the park across the street. Watch crews carefully move the ancient tree to its new home.

Editor's Choice Videos