Around the Region (06/28/17)

MODESTO
What: Senior Day Dances
When: Thursdays 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Hall, 3500 Coffee Road Suite 19
Info: Come out and listen/dance to the warm sounds of Bonnie and the Boys Out Back band. Entry fee $5, and $5 for a sandwich and bag of chips. These dances help to support the Veterans Foundation of Stanislaus County, the operator of the hall and conference center. For more information, call: 209-343-6292.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: meeting will feature Amy Glass, RN, speaking on Senate Bill 562, the single-payer health care bill that is currently before the state Legislature. The lunch is chef’s choice and costs $13. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 209-524-1698.
What: 6 Cups to College
When: Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education offers the mentor program, “6 Cups to College” with an orientation in the Patterson Room on the first floor. A valid form of photo ID must be presented at the meeting. Visit stanislaus.k12oms.org to register for a seat. For more information contact Tony Boatner at 209-238-1717 or email aboatner@stancoe.org.
DARDANELLE
What: Camp Jack Hazard
When: Through July 21
Where: Camp Jack Hazard, CA-108, 95364
Info: Camp Jack Hazard located in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains will be celebrating its 93rd year serving the youth of the Central Valley and beyond. There are three camp categories with multiple sessions, excluding Rookies Camp, has one session fron July 1-4. Transportation is included in the camp registration fee which varies from $399-$720. Fun program activities includes archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, ropes course, rock climbing, swimming and traditional campfires. First session starts June 24. Scholarships are available. For more information call 209-965-7254 or visit www.campjackhazard.org.
LIVINGSTON
What: Family Hamburger Night
When: Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Livingston Veterans Memorial Hall, 1605 7th St.
Info: The Livingston-Delhi VFW Post 8327 invites the public, fellow veterans and active duty, and their families to the its monthly family hamburger night. The hamburgers range from $3.50 to $4.50, depending on what you order, and chili is $2 a cup with soda or water for $1. Coffee is complimentary. All hamburgers come with a choice of potato salad or green salad. Proceeds from the family hamburger night go toward operations. For more information email Denis or Sue Wells denisue@gvni.com.
NEWMAN
What: “Healthy Choices Summit”
When: Thursday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Where: West Side Theatre, 1331 Main St.
Info: The West Side Health Care Task Force presents the 9th annual “Healthy Choices Summit” at the West Side Theatre, in downtown Newman. The Summit will feature the extremely lively “weigh-in” of the local biggest loser contest on a giant 10-person scale under a massive balloon arch. The weigh-in starts at 4:30 p.m. Teams of ten people are battling for the title of “Biggest Loser” in an eight-week weight loss program. Last year, members from Patterson Promotoras Baile took the weight loss team title. For more information contact Jim DeMartini, 209-525-4470.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced on a 5-1 vote, with Modesto City Councilman Clyde H. Dunlap, Jr. in dissent and Councilwoman Susan Siefkin absent, the Modesto City Council approved, “in principle”, a new tax on newly built homes. The tax, opposed by home builders, was intended to raise funds for new schools in Modesto to meet the needs of the expanding city. Councilman Dunlap said, “I feel uncomfortable saying, ‘Come to Modesto, but bring your own school’ ”. Modesto City Schools and five other local school districts spoke in favor of the tax, suggesting it should be $500 per home, raising $4.6 million to build new schools.
Comments