Around the Region (06/27/17)

MODESTO
What: SIR Branch 103 – Monthly Luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons in Retirement (SIR) organization is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. Phil Blake will discuss topics related to World War 2. For more information call Bob Kredit at 209-275-9530 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various Days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. For more information, download the American Red Cross blood donor app, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
OAKDALE
What: Operation Chill
When: Through summer
Where: Anywhere in Oakdale
Info: Throughout summer, police officers will be dispensing well-deserved Slurpee justice to good kids in the City of Oakdale. The Oakdale Police Department is partnering with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program, rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Nick W. Blom Salida Regional Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida Municipal Advisory Council will be holding its next monthly meeting in the Community Room of the Library. There will be two presentations: “San Joaquin River Flood Management” and “The Future of Salida's Parks”. For more information visit salidamac.weebly.com.
TURLOCK
What: Call for Artists Submissions
When: Deadline: Sept. 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Online Entry: SmarterEntry.com
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center announces a call for entries for a new exhibition to open in October 2017. “Pacific Currents” will be a juried, all media exhibition that seeks to explore the variety of ways contemporary artists have been inspired or influenced by the arts of Asia. From the adoption of Japanese ceramic techniques in 17th century to Impressionist painters. Complete rules for entering can be found on the Carnegie’s website at www.carnegieartsturlock.org. Entries will be accepted at the link SmarterEntry.com, scroll to Pacific Currents, click read more, follow instructions. There is a non-refundable entry fee of $20 for the first entry, $15 for each additional entry for non-member artists; $15 for the first entry, $10 for each additional entry for members of the Carnegie Arts Center. For more information contact Lisa McDermott, director, 209-632-5761, x101 or admin@carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that 100 courses would be cut from Stanislaus State University offerings due to the state budget crisis. The course cuts were also followed by 100 employee layoffs including non-teaching staff members. Stanislaus State officials said that nearly 10 percent of fall courses would be cancelled. The classes were estimated to meet an 8 percent or $4.3 million budget cur from the college’s $41 million overall budget.
