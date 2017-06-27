The Modesto arch on I and Ninth streets in downtown Modesto, Calif. is pictured in 2016.
Hey, Modesto – here’s a cruddy list we didn’t make!

By Patty Guerra

June 27, 2017 3:52 PM

Is this where we are as a city these days, Modesto? Celebrating when we don’t make it onto someone’s list of the worst places to live?

Sure, Forbes puts us on the list of most miserable cities in general. And while we aren’t No. 1 in auto thefts per capita anymore, we still came in at a not-great No. 4 in the most recent rankings.

But we are nowhere to be found on 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the 50 worst places in the United States to live.

On its website, 24/7 Wall St. bills itself as “a Delaware corporation which runs a financial news and opinion company with content delivered over the Internet.”

Researchers came up with the list, “based on a range of variables, including crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment, and housing affordability,” the website says.

The Northern San Joaquin Valley didn’t emerge unscathed, however. Merced comes in as the ninth worst place to live. According to a story on sfgate.com, “Merced's 10.7 percent unemployment rate and 35.1 percent poverty rate ... were mentioned in the ranking, as well as its lack of amenities.”

And Stockton came in at 13th. with the study citing its violent crime rate of 1,352 violent crimes per 100,000 residents, according to SF Gate.

