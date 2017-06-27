‘I can’t help but think foul play,’ says mother of missing Modesto woman

Friends say a missing Modesto woman shared suicidal thoughts and spoke of reuniting with her 22-year-old son, who was found dead in the Morro Bay Estuary in February 2016. But Crystal Liel Danley’s mother, Nancy Atwood, said she suspects her daughter met with foul play.
Danley was last seen early June 18 in San Francisco, leaving the home of a friend she’d stayed with the night before, Heather Snow. Snow, who lives in the city’s Sunset district, said her friend was heading in the direction of Ocean Beach. She thought about running back into the house for shoes and car keys, to follow Danley, but chalked up the wrong-way turn to her friend being directionally challenged.
When her daughter wasn’t back in Modesto later that day, Atwood called Snow, who immediately went to the beach but did not find Danley’s car. Snow said she tried to file a missing-person report with San Francisco police, who told her she’d have to make the report to Modesto. That initial report June 19 was that Danley was suicidal, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves, and nothing officers have found indicates foul play.
She made mention of wanting to go to the water. I said Ocean Beach is not a swimming beach, especially at night. ... I said that would be like suicide. She said, ‘I know.’ I asked if that’s what she wanted, and she said no.
Heather Snow, on a late-night conversation at her San Francisco home with Crystal Danley
Atwood said it “makes no sense” that her daughter would kill herself. Yes, she became depressed after her son’s death, Atwood said. Avery Danley, 22, was found in the back bay near Los Osos after an extensive search by family members, friends and police.
But Danley said she understood she needed to be there for her two other children, according to Atwood. Danley has a 14-year-old son who lives with his father in Denair, and a 20-year-old daughter in Oklahoma who has a baby of her own.
Also, Danley was excited about an upcoming trip to Peru with Snow, her mother said. Her airline tickets and her passport remain in the Friendly Village mobile home on Prescott Road where Danley lives as caretaker for her great-aunt, Atwood said. And there’s been no activity on Danley’s bank account, her mother said.
“I can’t help but think foul play,” Atwood said. “If she’s driving her car, how is she paying for the gas?”
Danley drives a white 1990 Ford Taurus wagon with the license plate 4GHG377, and a nationwide alert has been put out to police departments in hopes of locating Danley, according to Modesto police.
Danley drives a distinctive 1990 Ford Taurus wagon, Atwood said. “I would think they would've found the car by now – you don't see very many of these cars on the road,” she wrote on Facebook. Especially if her daughter did walk into the ocean, the car should have turned up, Atwood said.
She said her suspicions fall on an abusive ex-boyfriend of her daughter’s. Atwood and Snow both said Danley went missing once before, for a couple of weeks, but it turned out she was being held by that boyfriend. She now has a restraining order against the Morro Bay man, they said.
Snow said she doesn’t think the ex is involved in Danley’s disappearance, though. Police have been to his property and found no evidence there, she said, and she’s spoken with his mother, with whom he shares a home. Also, the man has been in contact with Danley’s sister and seems genuinely concerned with helping find her, Snow said. “Honestly, I wish she was with him,” she said, because not knowing what’s happened to Danley – her best friend since they were 15 – is so terrible.
Snow wasn’t expecting her friend at her home June 17. She found Danley waiting outside – “very upset, nervous, wound up tight.” Danley had argued with family, Snow said, and was having problems in her role of caregiver to her aunt.
A few days earlier, she’d tearfully called Snow to say she might not be able to take the Peru trip because there was no one else to look after her aunt, who needed around-the-clock care.
Wherever her car is will tell us what happened to her and where she is.
Laura Zuccolotto, friend of Crystal Danley
The night of the 17th, Danley was anxious to get back on the road to Modesto, but Snow said she talked her into staying the night. Still, Danley left at about 4 a.m. without saying anything.
She and her aunt “were getting along pretty well, and it gave her stability, a purpose, that she hadn’t had since Avery passed,” Snow said.
Simply leaving without word would be very out of character, she said. In the past when she’s wanted to be alone, or has done things she knew friends and family would object to – like being with her abusive boyfriend – Danley would lie but “at least still tell us something that would have us not worry,” Snow said.
Modesto police noted that Danley is a drug user. Snow said she just recently learned that her friend had developed a drug problem, “but I guess it’s been going on since her son passed. Does that have to do with her frame of mine? I’d probably have to say yes.”
Anyone with information about Danley is asked to call the Morro Bay Police at 805-772-6225 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
