June 27, 2017 1:22 PM

Modesto YouTube star Meghan Camarena gets gig hosting gamer-geared Disney show

By Pat Clark

pclark@modbee.com

Add Disney TV host to Modesto-raised YouTube personality Meghan Camarena’s resume.

The Davis High graduate Tweeted out recently that she will host a new TV show on the Disney XD channel, “Polaris Primetime.” According to The Disney Blog, the show is one of a daily block of summer programs aimed at the gaming crowd, debuting on July 15.

Camarena, who goes by the Internet handle Strawburry17 and now lives in Los Angeles, amassed a strong online fan base since she began posting in 2008, focusing on the world of cosplay and gaming. Now, she’s touting her new Disney gig.

Camarena will host “Polaris Primetime” along with Jimmy Wong of Rocketjump. It will be a “weekly one-hour playthrough gaming and variety show,” according to The Disney Blog, “with scripted comedy, skits and guest appearances by gaming personalities including MatPat, Joey Graceffa and sWooZie highlighting a variety of video game genres.”

Graceffa notably was Camarena’s partner as the two twice did battle on the hit CBS reality series “The Amazing Race.”

