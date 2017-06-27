Modesto YouTube star Meghan Camarena gets gig hosting gamer-geared Disney show

Add Disney TV host to Modesto-raised YouTube personality Meghan Camarena’s resume.
The Davis High graduate Tweeted out recently that she will host a new TV show on the Disney XD channel, “Polaris Primetime.” According to The Disney Blog, the show is one of a daily block of summer programs aimed at the gaming crowd, debuting on July 15.
Camarena, who goes by the Internet handle Strawburry17 and now lives in Los Angeles, amassed a strong online fan base since she began posting in 2008, focusing on the world of cosplay and gaming. Now, she’s touting her new Disney gig.
YA GIRL IS A HOST OF A NEW TV SHOW ON @DisneyXD called #PolarisPrimetime starting July 15th!— Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) June 14, 2017
pic.twitter.com/ax5cvFTvlY
Camarena will host “Polaris Primetime” along with Jimmy Wong of Rocketjump. It will be a “weekly one-hour playthrough gaming and variety show,” according to The Disney Blog, “with scripted comedy, skits and guest appearances by gaming personalities including MatPat, Joey Graceffa and sWooZie highlighting a variety of video game genres.”
Graceffa notably was Camarena’s partner as the two twice did battle on the hit CBS reality series “The Amazing Race.”
Comments