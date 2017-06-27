At least 1 person rescued after scaffolding collapses in Pismo

Responders rescued at least one person from some collapsed scaffolding in Pismo Beach on Tuesday morning.
The incident was first reported about 11:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire. It happened near 253 Harloe Avenue, Cal Fire said.
At least one person was trapped and there were “some injuries,” but the number of people injured and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.
As of 11:40 a.m., Cal Fire reported that all patients had been rescued and were being transported to the hospital.
