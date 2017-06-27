Watch cop jump into Amish buggy to stop fast runaway horse

An Ohio trooper runs and jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse said it took off after it was frightened by a loud noise.
Carlos Rodriguez remembers the Sunday night crash that killed his father Ireneo Rodriguez along Highway 99 in Manteca. The father was trying to help his son fix his stalled van when the crash occurred. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee and Rosalio Ahumada. Still Photos By: Carlos Rodriguez

Victims' family attends arraignment for Modesto man accused of killing wife and her two sons Monday afternoon (06-26-17) in Stanislaus County Superior Court. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee

These landmarks tower over their cities to achieve iconic status. A new proposal calls for a grand monument, yet to be designed, for Old Sacramento that could match the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis or the Space Needle in Seattle.

With St. Luke's Boise Medical Center expanding, a huge sequoia that sat outside for 105 years was transplanted to the park across the street. Watch crews carefully move the ancient tree to its new home.

A California National Guard Black Hawk helicopter ferrying 1,000-pound rock bags moves into position a field west of the Kings River to make one of many trips to hold back the river where a breach in a levee occurred.

