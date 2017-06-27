News

Sonora man killed in motorcycle crash near Don Pedro Reservoir

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

June 27, 2017 10:16 AM

A 30-year-old Sonora man was killed Monday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on Highway 132 west of Bonds Flat Road near Don Pedro Reservoir.

At about 8:15 p.m., Logan Robert Bannwarth was riding a 2005 Yamaha west on 132 at an undetermined speed, according to the California Highway Patrol. He failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road, went off the right shoulder, struck two road edge markers and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Bannwarth was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, the CHP reported.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision, and an autopsy will be done, according to the CHP.

