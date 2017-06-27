A broken wind turbine, center, in Nextera Energy's Tuscola Bay Wind Farm sits idle in a farm field near the intersection of North Gera and Hack Roads in Blumfield Township in the northeast corner of Saginaw County on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. According to Nextera, the turbine broke Monday, June 26 and they are going to repair the damage.
A broken wind turbine, center, in Nextera Energy's Tuscola Bay Wind Farm sits idle in a farm field near the intersection of North Gera and Hack Roads in Blumfield Township in the northeast corner of Saginaw County on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. According to Nextera, the turbine broke Monday, June 26 and they are going to repair the damage. The Saginaw News via AP Jeff Schrier
A broken wind turbine, center, in Nextera Energy's Tuscola Bay Wind Farm sits idle in a farm field near the intersection of North Gera and Hack Roads in Blumfield Township in the northeast corner of Saginaw County on Tuesday, June 27, 2017. According to Nextera, the turbine broke Monday, June 26 and they are going to repair the damage. The Saginaw News via AP Jeff Schrier

News

June 27, 2017 9:55 AM

Wind turbine blade breaks in rural mid-Michigan; no injuries

The Associated Press
BLUMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A 160-foot wind turbine blade broke in rural mid-Michigan, leaving it dangling above a field.

NextEra Energy Resources spokesman Bryan Garner tells The Saginaw News (http://bit.ly/2tSzZaa0 ) that workers were alerted to the break when the turbine in Saginaw County's Blumfield Township went offline on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Garner says investigators believe the break was an "isolated equipment issue" and it wasn't weather-related. He says such breaks are rare. Plans call for the blade to be taken down and replaced. The turbine is among 75 at the Tuscola Bay wind farm.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer 1:06

With nighttime vision, CHP rescues stranded hikers, lost dog in Placer
This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now 2:58

This is how beautiful Shasta Lake and Northern California are right now
If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal 0:58

If it explodes, shoots into the sky, or rolls around, your fireworks are probably illegal

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos