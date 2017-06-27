Truckee area shakes: 28 earthquakes are registered in Sierra

A series of small earthquakes did some mild shaking early Tuesday in the Sierra Nevada near Truckee.
The largest quake registered 3.7 and occurred at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday about 12 miles northwest of Truckee, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A total of 21 people responded after the quakes on the USGS “Did you feel it” website. Those that responded reported light or no damage.
Preliminary earthquake information shows that about 28 minor aftershocks occurred in the area, ranging in magnitude from 0.6. to 3.2 following the 3.7 magnitude shaker.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
