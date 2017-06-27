Sacramento has the worst drivers in the nation, report claims

Not good news for Sacramento-area motorists. Sacramento has the worst drivers in the nation, according to one insurance report. It also ranks low on the best drivers list compiled by another insurance company.

QuoteWizard, a nationwide network of licensed insurance agents representing companies and independent agents, sampled incident stats from users of its website with more than 2 million data points from 2016. The network calculated the rankings from these parameters: Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Sacramento ranked No. 1, ahead of Salt Lake City and Riverside. Other California cities ranked on the list include Richmond (fourth), San Diego (fifth), Los Angeles (sixth), Bakersfield (10th), Bay Ara (13th) and Fresno (15th).

In Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report, the insurance firm issued its annual ranking that identifies which of the 200 largest U.S. cities and their surrounding suburban metropolitan areas have the safest drivers based on based on collision frequency.

Sacramento ranked 140th on the list. The average driver here gets into a collision every 7.8 years. Kansas City, Kan., has the best drivers, according to the report.