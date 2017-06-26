Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, left, arrives to federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman in New York, Monday, June 26, 2017. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low.
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, left, arrives to federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman in New York, Monday, June 26, 2017. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. Seth Wenig AP Photo
Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli, left, arrives to federal court with his attorney Benjamin Brafman in New York, Monday, June 26, 2017. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. Seth Wenig AP Photo

News

June 26, 2017 9:35 PM

Dozens of prospective jurors beg off 'Pharma Bro' case

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Several prospective jurors have been excused from the federal securities fraud trial of an ex-pharmaceutical company executive because they claimed they couldn't be impartial.

Jury selection will continue Tuesday morning in Brooklyn.

During jury questioning Monday, several potential jurors said they couldn't ignore Martin Shkreli's reputation for raising the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent.

One of them called him "the face of corporate greed." Another said he's "the most hated man in America."

The 34-year-old Shkreli was arrested last year on conspiracy and other charges unrelated to the price-gouging scandal. Since then, he's defied his lawyers' advice to lay low by using social media to boast about his accomplishments and troll his critics.

The defense has accused the media of vilifying him.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment 0:51

Modesto Triple Homicide Arraignment
Eight massive U.S. city landmarks 0:44

Eight massive U.S. city landmarks
105-year-old sequoia moved, history stays 0:24

105-year-old sequoia moved, history stays

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos