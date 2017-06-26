San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on April 19, 2017. Bumgarner is scheduled to pitch for the Sacramento River Cats on Friday.
June 26, 2017 8:05 PM

No plans on Friday night? You could watch Madison Bumgarner pitch at Raley Field

There’s no other way to put it: It’s been a putrid season for the San Francisco Giants so far this season.

They’re 27-51 and are sitting in last place in the National League West. They even have a worse record than their counterparts across the bay, the Oakland Athletics, who are 34-42.

But for Giants fans in Sacramento, there’s some silver lining to the season.

Ace Madison Bumgarner, who was injured in a dirt bike accident in April and placed on the disabled list, will be continuing his rehab in Sacramento on Friday, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

He will start against the Fresno Grizzlies at Raley Field on Friday.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy told the Mercury News that he didn’t have a complete schedule for Bumgarner’s rehab starts. However, he said that there’s a good chance Bumgarner’s next start would be on July 5 for Single-A San Jose.

Before his injury, Bumgarner was 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA, according to ESPN.com.

