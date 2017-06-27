Correction: Tulsa-Police Shooting story

In a story June 26 about a decision not to press charges against Tulsa, Oklahoma, law officers in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man, The Associated Press misidentified the man. His name was Joshua Barre, not Jason Barre.
A corrected version of the story is below:
No charges filed in police shooting of mentally ill man
Investigators say have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police killing of a mentally ill, knife-wielding black man last week by officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Investigators have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police killing of a mentally ill, knife-wielding black man last week by officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Tulsa police homicide Sgt. Dave Walker tells the Tulsa World about the findings Monday from the internal investigation of the June 9 shooting of Joshua Barre. Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will review the findings next and decide if it concurs.
Barre already was known to police as having a mental illness. When he walked down a street wielding two butcher's knives on June 9, two sheriff's deputies and a police officer gave him room until he approached a convenience store. After a stun gun failed to stop Barre, the deputies and officer shot him.
