Eight massive U.S. city landmarks

These landmarks tower over their cities to achieve iconic status. A new proposal calls for a grand monument, yet to be designed, for Old Sacramento that could match the iconic Gateway Arch in St. Louis or the Space Needle in Seattle.
Nick Perez The Sacramento Bee
105-year-old sequoia moved, history stays

News

105-year-old sequoia moved, history stays

With St. Luke's Boise Medical Center expanding, a huge sequoia that sat outside for 105 years was transplanted to the park across the street. Watch crews carefully move the ancient tree to its new home.

Black Hawk helicopter aids in flooding relief

News

Black Hawk helicopter aids in flooding relief

A California National Guard Black Hawk helicopter ferrying 1,000-pound rock bags moves into position a field west of the Kings River to make one of many trips to hold back the river where a breach in a levee occurred.

Search at Modesto Reservoir

Local

Search at Modesto Reservoir

Efforts to find a 21-year-old Turlock man, Nelson Guerra, presumed drowned at Modesto Reservoir continued into darkness Friday, June 23, 2017. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Editor's Choice Videos