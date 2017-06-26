Medical equipment company plans new Indiana headquarters

A medical equipment company plans a new headquarters in southern Indiana.
The state says Monday that Inscope Medical Solutions, which develops suction and video laryngoscopes, is moving forward with the plans. The devices help quickly clear a patient's airway during medical procedures to make breathing possible.
Inscope Medical launched its research and development in nearby Louisville, Kentucky, in 2014 before locating its headquarters in Jeffersonville in December. It recently took the top prize in the Venture Club of Indiana's Innovation Showcase Pitch Competition, receiving a $100,000 prize package.
The company's laryngoscopes are undergoing a clinical study, with plans for the first devices to be commercially available this fall.
http://www.inscopemedical.com
http://www.iedc.in.gov
