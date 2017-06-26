Disgruntled customers viciously attack Georgia restaurant owner, 15-year-old daughter

The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault.
Baxley PD
Black Hawk helicopter aids in flooding relief

News

A California National Guard Black Hawk helicopter ferrying 1,000-pound rock bags moves into position a field west of the Kings River to make one of many trips to hold back the river where a breach in a levee occurred.

Search at Modesto Reservoir

Local

Efforts to find a 21-year-old Turlock man, Nelson Guerra, presumed drowned at Modesto Reservoir continued into darkness Friday, June 23, 2017. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Planned Parenthood supporters react against Senate bill to repeal Obamacare

Local

50 people attended a rally at the Modesto Planned Parenthood health center on McHenry Avenue to support the nonprofit. Cheri Grevin, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood’s Mar Monte region, said that other than abortion services, 95 percent of the health services provided at the center were under attack. Many women have relied on the center for breast exams, cervical cancer screenings, contraception counseling and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases.

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

News

Over the weekend, engineers on the ground remotely operated the International Space Station’s robotic arm to remove the Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) from the trunk of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo vehicle. In this video, the experimental solar array unfurls as the station orbits Earth. Solar panels are an efficient way to power satellites, according to NASA, but they are delicate and large, and must be unfolded when a satellite arrives in orbit. The Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) is a new type of solar panel that rolls open in space like a party favor and is more compact than current rigid panel designs.

