Good Samaritan saw a father and daughter drowning – and could only save one of them

Divers have recovered the body of a man who disappeared underwater after his boat flipped over Sunday afternoon while kayaking with his 5-year-old daughter near Rio Vista.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the father as Roni Estuardo Avila Alvarado, 40, of San Francisco.

The father and daughter had been kayaking in the area of Three Mile Slough in Brannan Island State Park when the incident happened.

Both went underwater but the man resurfaced holding his daughter above water. She was brought to safety by a good Samaritan who spotted them and came to their aid on a personal watercraft, according to Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Alvarado went underwater again after his daughter was rescued and did not resurface. They had not been wearing life jackets, Turnbull said.

Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call about 2:30 p.m. Sunday that the drowning had occurred. Alvarado’s body was found by divers about 11 p.m. Sunday and eventually recovered.