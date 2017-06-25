Pastor offers a final word to the faithful after 43 years at one Modesto church

The office door of Pastor Joel Richards at La Loma Grace Community Church on Sunday, June 25, in Modesto. Pastor Richards will be retiring after 43 years of ministry. The first 5 years he served as a youth pastor, and the last 38 as senior pastor.
