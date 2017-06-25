After 43 years of serving La Loma Grace Community Church, Pastor Joel Richards gave his final sermon as senior pastor. Pastor Richards has also served the Ceres Police Department Chaplain. mrowland@modbee.com
After 43 years of serving La Loma Grace Community Church, Pastor Joel Richards gave his final sermon as senior pastor. Pastor Richards has also served the Ceres Police Department Chaplain. mrowland@modbee.com

News

June 25, 2017 5:54 PM

Pastor offers a final word to the faithful after 43 years at one Modesto church

Sunday’s service completed 43 years for Pastor Joel Richards at La Loma Grace Community Church in Modesto. He spent his first five years there as youth pastor and the last 38 as senior pastor. Richards will retire as of Friday, June 30. He also serves as the Ceres Police Department chaplain. For a video report, see www.modbee.com.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pastor Joel Richards retires after 43 years of service

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos