Around the Region (06/26/17)

MODESTO
What: Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group
When: Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Sutter Memorial Conference Center, 700 McHenry Ave., Suite 60B
Info: The Us Too Prostate Cancer Support Group invites the public, sufferers from the disease and their caregivers to the next support group. The featured guest speaker will be Mary Lou Martinez, respiratory care practitioner with the Sutter Health Community Health Education Department. Martinez has 22 years working with patients in Stanislaus County to educate them on COPD and other respiratory health issues. After the featured program, men and women form separate groups to share personal stories and perspectives. The evening ends with snacks and chat. For more information, contact Steve Bain, 209-602-1215.
What: Alzheimers Association Care Partner Education Forum
When: Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus Veterans Center Banquet Hall, 3500 Coffee Rd.
Info: The Alzheimers Association invites the public, those suffering from the disease and their caregivers to its annual Care Partner Education Forum. The forum is designed to fit the needs of unpaid care partners and families caring for those with mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimers disease and other forms of dementia. Learn more about the diseases, the latest updates on research, strategies in communication and tips on self-care. For more information, call 800-272-3900 or 916-930-9080.
What: League of women Voters Lunch and Learn
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgway’s Restaurant & Lounge, 2401 E. Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites the public to its next lunch and learn meeting. The meeting will feature Amy Glass, RN, speaking on Senate Bill 562, the single-payer health care bill that is currently before the state Legislature. The lunch is chef’s choice and costs $13. Reservations are not required. For more information, call 209-524-1698.
What: American Red Cross blood drive
When: Various days
Where: Various locations
Info: The American Red Cross is seeking the public’s help in maintaining its blood supply. Visit the following locations: Tuesday, Modesto Blood Donation Center, 1900 W. Orangeburg Ave., 12:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Sonora Blood Donation Center, 850 Sanguinetti Road, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find other locations and times, or for more information, download the blood donor app at www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY
What: Camp Jack Hazard
When: Through July 21
Where: Camp Jack Hazard, Highway 108 at Dardanelle
Info: Camp Jack Hazard will be celebrating its 93rd year serving the youth of the Central Valley and beyond. There are three camp categories with multiple sessions, excluding Rookies Camp, which has one session July 1-4. Transportation is included in the camp registration fee, which varies from $399 to $720. Activities include archery, horseback riding, arts and crafts, ropes course, rock climbing, swimming and traditional campfires. Scholarships are available. For more information, call 209-965-7254 or visit www.campjackhazard.org.
NEWMAN
What: Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: West Side Theater, 1331 Main St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission will be meeting at the West Side Theater in Newman this month. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings. The purpose of the commission is to advise the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and staff on matters pertaining to all veterans. For more information, call Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
