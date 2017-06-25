ADVANCE FOR JUNE 24-25 AND THEREAFTER - In a Monday, June 12, 2017 photo, Dr. Yeng Her, a Hmong-American who has received a MD-PhD, reflects on a life journey which took him from the refugee camps of Thailand as a child to a doctoral degree in medicine from the Mayo Clinic, during an interview at his home in Madison, Wis.
News

June 25, 2017 10:07 AM

Hmong-American doctor inspired by heritage

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

A Hmong-American who recently received his medical degree plans to return to Madison, Wisconsin to pursue research on using stem cells to treat chronic pain.

Yeng Her became interested in helping people regain function after spending much of his childhood at Hmong refugee camps in Thailand surrounded by people injured during the Vietnam War, the Wisconsin State Journal (http://bit.ly/2rN32cH ) reported.

"I felt powerless," he said. "That lit a fire inside of me to go into medicine and try to bridge these gaps."

The 33-year-old received his M.D. and Ph.D. in biochemistry and molecular biology last month at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The M.D.-Ph.D. program takes eight years to complete. It starts and ends with two years of medical school and has four years of graduate school in between.

Her and his family recently moved to Fresno, California, where he'll spend a year at a medical internship. Then he'll start a three-year residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at University of Wisconsin-Madison Health.

He is considering opening up a clinic in Laos, where his parents grew up, and hopes to promote higher education among Hmong-Americans.

"This is the reason we're here in the United States, that we have this opportunity," Her said. "Education is the key."

Her hopes telling his immigrant story will inspire others.

"Opening the door for people like myself . to achieve the American dream, that's something we should do," he said.

