Merced County man killed in crash with big-rig truck

A Merced County man was killed early Saturday after his car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer on the outskirts of Los Banos, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
Deputies with the Merced County Coroner’s Office were working to notify the man’s family before releasing his name to the public, Deputy Daryl Allen said Saturday.
The victim was described by authorities as a 22-year-old Los Banos resident.
According to Sgt. Ryan Swafford, the Los Banos man was driving a 2014 Nissan Versa west on Highway 152, just east of the Romero Visitor’s Center.
The Nissan, at around 2:22 a.m., crashed into the rear of a 2009 International tractor-trailer driven by 53-year-old Isidor Ramos, of Tijuana, Mexico. Ramos also was headed west in the same lane of traffic.
According to the CHP website, the Nissan went under the big-rig truck. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the deadly crash remained unclear Saturday.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors, Swafford said. Officers also said they do not believe the weather played any role in the collision.
Both men were wearing seat belts.
