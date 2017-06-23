He was walking through campground with gloves on feet. That was the least of it.

A Stanislaus County man arrested on suspicion of trespassing at a Pinecrest-area campground Thursday afternoon made statements that resulted in him also being charged with felony arson.
Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office got a call of a suspicious man walking through the campground with gloves on his feet. Deputies who responded were told the man was last seen entering a camping trailer that didn’t belong to him, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Best, 52, was found sleeping in the camper and was arrested for trespassing, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Andrea Benson. He has an address in Valley Home, north of Oakdale.
Just before the trespassing report, sheriff’s deputies were called to fires at two cabins on Pinecrest Avenue. Statements made by Best after he was in custody for trespassing indicate he carelessly lighted a fire in a barbecue in the garage of one of the cabins, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
An article on mymotherlode.com says one of the cabins was fully engulfed and the other had flames shooting through the attic. The fires were out in about an hour.
“The investigation is ongoing and fire personnel are investigating the evidence at the scene,” Benson said. “It is believed both structures were damaged due to the actions of Best.”
The fires were on the 100 block of Pinecrest Lake Road near Meadowview Road.
