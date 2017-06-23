West Nile-positive mosquitoes, dead bird prompt warning: virus back in Modesto area

A dead bird in Ripon has tested positive for West Nile virus, as have mosquitoes in Stanislaus County, prompting officials to send this warning: The potentially deadly virus is back and the public needs to take precautions.
The Turlock Mosquito Abatement District said Friday that West Nile-positive mosquito samples have been found in their region, which covers Stanislaus County south of the Tuolumne River. Positive mosquito samples and the dead bird were found in Ripon, according to the San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District.
“We just recently had six positive mosquito samples in our district,” said Monica Patterson, vector biologist with the Turlock district. “This is the first activity (of the season) for us.”
As of Tuesday, no positive samples had been found in the East Side Abatement District, which covers Stanislaus County north of the Tuolumne, according to Manager Lloyd Douglass. But, he warned, that’s no reason to relax.
“I have no doubt that it’s there,” Douglass said, adding that the virus is “a lot more prevalent when its hot” and the current week’s heat wave may quickly lead to different results. “My mosquito samples today may be positive.”
Patterson and Douglass said precautionary measures are important for residents, particularly in the dusk and dawn hours when the species that carry the virus are most active. People contract the virus when bitten by an infected mosquito. About 70 to 80 percent of the infected have no symptoms, but the virus can cause long-term fever, severe neurological disease or even death.
A press release from the San Joaquin district offers a list of precautions, including:
▪ Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property that can support mosquito breeding.
▪ Use products containing active ingredients which have been registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use as insect repellents applied to skin and clothing.
▪ Avoid spending time outside when mosquitoes are most active, at dawn and dusk, and especially for the first two hours after sunset.
▪ When outdoors, wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and other protective clothing.
▪ Exclude mosquitoes from your home with tight fitting screens on doors and windows.
▪ Contact your veterinarian for information on vaccinating equine against WNV.
Douglass said the recent positive samples are a good reminder for the public, adding it’s particularly easy for people to let their guard down during summer outdoor parties and celebrations. “On the Fourth of July we spend all night outside. People kind of forget about it when we have our big block parties and things like that.”
Patterson agreed the test results are a wake up call: “It’s a reminder that it’s here again and we’ll be out searching for the sources.”
