Merced man arrested with drugs, guns and cash

A Merced man was arrested Thursday with more than a pound of cocaine and almost $15,000 in cash, according to police.
Merced’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit used search warrants around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to search two homes, which belonged to Cecilio Badillo, 47, and his girlfriend.
Inside the homes in the 300 block of Las Brisas Court and 600 block of Seville Way in Merced, police said, were two handguns, ammunition, packaged cocaine and $14,800 in cash.
Badillo was arrested on suspicion of the sale of narcotics and for possession of firearms while carrying drugs, police said. He’s being held at the Merced County Jail in lieu of $650,000 bail, according to jail records.
Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
