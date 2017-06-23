3 inmates injured in fight at the Merced County jail

A fight Thursday night at the Merced County jail sent three inmates to the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
Few details were immediately available.
The inmates, whose names were not released, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Deputy Daryl Allen said in a statement.
All three injured inmates were described by deputies as Norteno gang members.
No deputies or correctional officers were injured in the altercation.
The fight was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s main jail on West 22nd Street in Merced.
It wasn’t immediately clear what may have triggered Thursday’s violence.
It is at least the fourth violent episode at a sheriff’s jail facility in Merced County in June. Inmates have been sent to the hospital in each case.
