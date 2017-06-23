Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Chris Traber was driving on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita when he witnessed a dramatic road rage incident involving a motorcyclist and the driver of a sedan. He started recording as the incident escalated. Police are investigating.
Chris Traber Storyful
Planned Parenthood supporters react against Senate bill to repeal Obamacare

Local

Planned Parenthood supporters react against Senate bill to repeal Obamacare

50 people attended a rally at the Modesto Planned Parenthood health center on McHenry Avenue to support the nonprofit. Cheri Grevin, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood’s Mar Monte region, said that other than abortion services, 95 percent of the health services provided at the center were under attack. Many women have relied on the center for breast exams, cervical cancer screenings, contraception counseling and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases.

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

News

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

Over the weekend, engineers on the ground remotely operated the International Space Station’s robotic arm to remove the Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) from the trunk of SpaceX’s Dragon cargo vehicle. In this video, the experimental solar array unfurls as the station orbits Earth. Solar panels are an efficient way to power satellites, according to NASA, but they are delicate and large, and must be unfolded when a satellite arrives in orbit. The Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) is a new type of solar panel that rolls open in space like a party favor and is more compact than current rigid panel designs.

There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list?

News

There are 8 active volcanoes in California. Which ones top the watch list?

California is more than Earthquake Country. It's Volcano Country, too. With eight active volcanoes, one of the most closely watched is just three hours up the highway from the state Capitol - Lassen. "The threat is real," says scientist Maggie Mangan of the USGS. Video contains archive footage of the last time Lassen erupted, in 1915.

Dramatic images: 500 firefighters battle 1,200-acre wildfire near Big Bear

News

Dramatic images: 500 firefighters battle 1,200-acre wildfire near Big Bear

Crews are contending with another day of oppressive heat as they try to beat back a 1,200-acre wildfire in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. The blaze near Big Bear Lake was only 10 percent contained Wednesday morning (June 21, 2017) and some 500 firefighters are on the line, aided by a fleet of water- and fire retardant-dropping aircraft. Mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon for three rural streets near Baldwin Lake. Two firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries after the blaze erupted Monday. The fire is burning in tinder-dry brush and it gained strength as temperatures soared to near 90.

Head Lice Removal Demonstration

Local

Head Lice Removal Demonstration

Mom Gina Loretelli of Ripon, Calif. gives a demonstration Tuesday(06-20-17) on how to get rid of head lice. Loretelli has helped friends and family who have had a difficult time with the process. Video By: Joan Barnett Lee / jlee@modbee.com

Editor's Choice Videos