Senate Republicans unveil details of plan to replace Obamacare

50 people attended a rally at the Modesto Planned Parenthood health center on McHenry Avenue to support the nonprofit. Cheri Grevin, a spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood's Mar Monte region, said that other than abortion services, 95 percent of the health services provided at the center were under attack. Many women have relied on the center for breast exams, cervical cancer screenings, contraception counseling and screenings for sexually transmitted diseases. Andy Alfaro aalfaro@modbee.com

