Sheriff’s Department IDs inmate who hanged himself in Stanislaus jail cell

A Stanislaus County Jail inmate died after he hanged himself in a cell Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:40, 39-year-old Daniel Evangelista of Modesto was found unresponsive and hanging in his cell. Deputies and jail medical staff immediately started CPR while they waited for AMR and Modesto Fire Department to arrive, the department said in a Facebook post. AMR and MFD got on scene about four minutes later, according to an incident report by a Modesto Fire battalion chief.

At about 11:12 a.m., Evangelista was pronounced dead by a doctor.

He was arrested June 8 on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving or possessing of stolen property and a probation violation, the Sheriff’s Department reported. Riverbank Police Services deputies received information that a vehicle just stolen from Modesto was traveling through Riverbank. They located the vehicle and took Evangelista into custody without incident.