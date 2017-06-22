Daniel Evangelista
Daniel Evangelista Riverbank Police Services
Daniel Evangelista Riverbank Police Services

News

June 22, 2017 1:48 PM

Sheriff’s Department IDs inmate who hanged himself in Stanislaus jail cell

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

A Stanislaus County Jail inmate died after he hanged himself in a cell Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

At about 10:40, 39-year-old Daniel Evangelista of Modesto was found unresponsive and hanging in his cell. Deputies and jail medical staff immediately started CPR while they waited for AMR and Modesto Fire Department to arrive, the department said in a Facebook post. AMR and MFD got on scene about four minutes later, according to an incident report by a Modesto Fire battalion chief.

At about 11:12 a.m., Evangelista was pronounced dead by a doctor.

He was arrested June 8 on suspicion of vehicle theft, receiving or possessing of stolen property and a probation violation, the Sheriff’s Department reported. Riverbank Police Services deputies received information that a vehicle just stolen from Modesto was traveling through Riverbank. They located the vehicle and took Evangelista into custody without incident.

Related stories from Modesto Bee

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell 2:44

Is it heat stroke or heat exhaustion? Here's how to tell
Using illegal fireworks in Modesto? You better be ready to pay a fine 0:59

Using illegal fireworks in Modesto? You better be ready to pay a fine
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos