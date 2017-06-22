Life jacket giveaway to low-income youth at Woodward on Friday

With a long, hopefully not-this-hot summer ahead, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is taking steps to make it a safer season for kids who visit area reservoirs.
The department received a grant from the State Department of Health “Kids’ Plates” program for 300 life jackets in youth sizes. Through that program, proceeds from the sales of specialized vehicle license plates benefit the Child Health and Safety Fund to support three significant child health and safety issues in California: unintentional childhood injuries, child abuse and child care licensing and inspection.
With the assistance of Safe Kids Stanislaus County, a water safety education course will be provided at Woodward Reservoir Regional Park on Friday and life jackets will be given away to children under 18 from low-income families.
The event will be held at the life jacket loaner station at Office Point from 1 to 4 p.m. The life vests will be given away on a first-come basis, and sizes are limited.
Woodward Reservoir is at 14528 26 Mile Road north of Oakdale.
For more information, contact Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Community Service Officer Melissa Hardy at mhardy@stanislaussheriff.com or 209-869-7162.
The Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District also loans life jackets at all its stations. Learn more at www.scfpd.net.
