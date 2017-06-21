How did Fresno’s ‘Jeopardy!’ champ fare on Day 4? Plus his advice on how to get on show

Fresno’s Peter Guekguezian had his best one-day score yet on “Jeopardy!”
Surprisingly, this time it wasn’t enough to extend his winning streak.
Despite betting aggressively, providing the correct response in Final Jeopardy and amassing $32,099, Guekguezian was second best on Wednesday’s show after his toughest opponent yet – Lisa Evans of Easthampton, Mass. – bet big on her final response and finished with $34,401.
That’s a difference of $2,302. And he still would’ve lost by a $1, even if he had wagered everything he had entering the last round..
“The streak had to end sometime,” Guekguezian told The Bee after the taped show was broadcast. “She wagered the exact amount she needed to beat me.
“She was probably my best challenger the whole time. If I had to lose – and I was going to lose at some point – I’m glad it was from a close game.”
The “Jeopardy!” episodes were recorded in February, but Guekguezian was under orders not to discuss specifics until they were shown on TV.
Guekguezian, 30, wound up with four-day winnings of $46,800, including $2,000 for finishing second Wednesday.
When he gets the money, sometime around October, Guekguezian plans to take his wife on a vacation, save the majority of it, and likely donate some to a charity that he’s passionate about.
“When you’ve been blessed to win that type of money,” Guekguezian said, “it’s only right to give some back to a good cause.”
Guekguezian said it was exhilarating but also surreal to watch himself on TV during the broadcasts. He shared his thoughts on Twitter while the shows were airing.
Comments via social media about his looks or performance weren’t always fun.
Being on “Jeopardy!” is kind of like the Mount Everest for smart people.
Peter Guekguezian
But he also was humbled by random encouragement and support, especially from those from Fresno.
“Being on ‘Jeopardy!’ is kind of like the Mount Everest for smart people,” Guekguezian said. “The saddest part is I don’t get to play anymore. It’s fun to be backstage with all the other contestants.
“They’re my people. It’s nice being around a bunch of nerds.”
$46,800 "Jeopady!" winnings for Peter Guekguezian of Fresno after a four-day run in February, with the episodes broadcast June 16-21, 2017.
Guekguezian offered advice for aspiring “Jeopardy!” players.
▪ Use quiz-based games as practice.
▪ Read a lot about many different topics and from a variety of sources.
▪ If you make it to the audition, be yourself. Don’t be nervous, but also don’t “ham it up.”
▪ Play your type of game if you do make it on the show.
▪ Get a feel for the buzzer; timing is key.
▪ Lastly, enjoy yourself. “Very few people get to be on this stage.”
“This experience was a blast,” Guekguezian said. “It feels good to bring home a little hometown pride for Fresno.”
