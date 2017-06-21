San Francisco runner finds unique way to honor Golden State Warriors’ title

Jim Plunkett-Cole is not even a Golden State Warriors fan. But the euphoria he saw as the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals inspired the runner to display his own tribute on the streets of San Francisco.
The 48-year-old Englishman ran 50 miles through the streets of San Francisco following a route that spells out “Warriors 2017 NBA Champs.,” Plunkett-Cole told The Washington Post.
On his Facebook page -- JimGumpUK -- Plunkett-Cole posted an illustration of his 50-mile route spelling out his tribute.
He saw people celebrating around him. It was about 10 p.m. on June 12, and the Golden State Warriors had won the championship and avenged last season’s loss.
“The whole city just went absolutely bonkers,” Plunkett-Cole told The Washington Post. “I could just see this was such a huge, huge thing, and I felt quite inspired to do some sort of tribute in my normal way.”
For more on the story, click here.
Comments